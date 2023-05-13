JU teachers’ body writes to V-C over 4-yr UG progs

KOLKATA: In a letter to Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das, the Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) has raised issues relating to the implementation of four-year undergraduate programmes in the institutions.

The association claims that the university authorities are yet to inform the faculty in connection with the adoption of the four-year undergraduate programme. “The admission procedure for undergraduate courses will begin soon. So if the concerned faculties are not provided with any information now, it would be difficult to implement such directives later,”general secretary of JUTA Partha Pratim Ray said.