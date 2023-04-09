JU teachers’ body writes to V-C

Kolkata: Pointing out the use of loudspeakers within campus during class hours causing disturbances, the Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) have written to the university’s Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das seeking immediate action.



The General Secretary of JUTA Partha Pratim Ray has signed the letter, the content of which delves into noise pollution and obstruction of free movement in campus due to stalls put up during fest, amongst others.

The letter stated that a section of students have been using loudspeakers during class hours which cause disturbances while teaching and examination. It specified that in the last few weeks academic activities of the departments closer to Subarna Jayanti Bhavan and OAT were hampered due to blasting loudspeakers.

“The residents of the campus, including faculty members, staff and students have also complained about noise pollution due to the use of loudspeakers in very high volume,” the letter points out.

The JUTA has also raised the issue of stalls being set up in front of academic buildings and other “busy” locations at campus which has created hindrance in movement.

“More importantly, the movement of physically challenged students is getting affected due to these stalls,” the association stated.