JU teachers’ body urges Edu dept to withdraw decision to put CAS on hold

Kolkata: Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) requested the Principal Secretary of the Higher Education department to withdraw the decision to put on hold the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) of teachers of the varsity.



The teachers’ association stated that promotion under CAS is a continuous process of evaluation of the academic performance of teachers on which promotions are made by a constituted screening and selection committee. According to the association, the state government issued an order to the

Jadavpur University administration to stop CAS in order to enforce ‘Model Code of Conduct’ after the completion of five phases of election in the state.

They stated that such CAS of teachers and recruitment of officers are taking place in a few other state-aided universities during the period.

“JUTA feels that such unilateral action to stop CAS by the state government is

an attempt to curb institutional autonomy. Moreover, the issue of violation of UGC regulation 2018 by the university has been referred by the deputy secretary, which is irrelevant because the state government has not yet accepted and issued any such notification for implementation of CAS under UGC regulation 2018,” JUTA stated in a letter to principal secretary of the department.