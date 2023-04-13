JU takes steps to ensure safety of pedestrians

Jadavpur University takes steps to ensure safety and security in pedestrian movement of all its stakeholders, especially differently-abled individuals.

The university’s Registrar on Tuesday took out a circular emphasising on five points including strict adherence to the speed limit of 15 kilometres per hour within campus. The authorities have also made it clear that vehicles will be allowed to enter from gate number three and exit from gate number four while gate number five will only be used by the students, residential teachers, staff and scholars of the university.

Moreover, a pedestrian pathway will be demarcated on the main thoroughfare from the Pharmaceutical Technology department building to Aurobindo Bhavan. Till its completion, all two wheelers will be parked in the adjoining areas of Technology bhavan or in front of Central Library, for those entering from gate number three. Apart from this, a committee has been constituted to suggest modalities for safe and smooth vehicular movement within the campus as a long term solution. It has been reported that another committee has been formed to investigate the allegations of abuse raised by visually impaired students on Sunday. This committee will have to report to the authorities within seven days. The Forum for Students with Disability (FSD) had staged a protest at the varsity demanding a safe campus. The forum members alleged that on Sunday, some visually impaired students had allegedly fallen on a stall installed for a fest while trying to dodge a bike.