JU study shows the way in managing cadmium contamination on human health

Kolkata: A study by the School of Environmental Studies of Jadavpur University (JU) has delineated the dynamics of cadmium (Cd) in soil-crop systems, specifically its uptake, transport and tolerance mechanisms in rice and wheat. It has further examined the factors influencing Cd availability in these crops and discussed strategies for managing Cd contamination to mitigate its impact on agriculture and human health.

Human exposure to cadmium primarily occurs through the consumption of contaminated food, highlighting the need for strategies to reduce Cd contamination in crop production. “The presence of cadmium in agricultural soil is a significant global environmental issue as it contaminates soil and accumulates in cereal grains like rice and wheat, posing risks to food security and public health. Various management strategies, including sustainable nutrient practices, soil amendments, water management and bioaugmentation, are employed to mitigate Cd toxicity in rice and wheat,” said Tarit Roy Chowdhury, of the School of Environmental Studies.

The recent research has highlighted the role of plant hormones in managing Cd stress. The exogenous application of phytohormones has gained attention for regulating Cd stress, enhancing plant resilience through signalling pathways and gene regulation. Exogenous application and manipulation of endogenous phytohormones reduce Cd toxicity by regulating gene expression and activating defence pathways, thus enhancing plant resilience.

“Advanced tools such as gene profiling and proteomics are used to explore the molecular mechanisms behind hormone-based Cd stress resistance. Exogenous salicylic acid (SA) enhances heavy metal stress tolerance in plants by activating stress signalling pathways and overexpressing related genes. It reduces oxidative stress (MDA, H2O2) and Cd accumulation in rice grains through gene regulation by modulating genes involved in translocation. Similarly, brassinosteroids (BR) mitigate Cd toxicity by regulating antioxidants and reducing oxidative damage. Gibberellic acids (GAs), key plant growth promoters, alleviate Cd stress by reducing nitric oxide (NO) accumulation,” said researcher Archita Dey, the first author of the study. The research advocates limiting human activities that contribute to Cd input can substantially lower Cd and other heavy metals in farmland and implementation of advanced environmental monitoring techniques, such as remote sensing for large-scale, real-time tracking of heavy metal pollution. Additionally, further research into the pathways and redistribution of Cd in food is essential to develop effective strategies for reducing its levels in crops.

The study titled “Cadmium Toxicity in Rice and Wheat Plants: An Apprehension of Translocation and Tolerance Mechanisms”, has been published in the noted Springer journal.