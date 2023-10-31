JU students light candles in memory of 1st year undergraduate student

Kolkata: A section of Jadavpur University (JU) students lit candles on the steps of Aurobindo Bhavan, the main administrative building of the varsity, in remembrance of the first year undergraduate student of the university’s Bengali department who died after allegedly falling from the second floor of main boys’ hostel.



“It is his 18th birthday today. We strongly hold his memory in our hearts.

We want justice for him and his family,” Rajanya Haldar, a JU student said. Around 20-25 students had gathered on Tuesday. The numbers were less as the university has not reopened after the Puja break.

The deceased student was a resident of Bagula in Nadia district.

He allegedly fell from the second-floor balcony of the main hostel around 11.45 pm on August 9 and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital the next day. Ragging was one of the allegations made by his family members. Even the report submitted by the Internal Inquiry Committee of the university suggested that the deceased was a victim of ragging and that ragging was persistent in the main boys’ hostel.