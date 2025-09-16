JU student’s death: Homicide squad stars probe after father files plaint

Kolkata: Following the FIR registered against unknown persons in connection with the unnatural death of the third-year Jadavpur University (JU) student Anamika Mondal, cops of the homicide department of Kolkata Police on Tuesday visited the campus.

Anamika’s father, Arnab Mondal, met Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma on Monday and shared his suspicion over the incident. After meeting Verma, Arnab went to the Jadavpur Police Station and filed a complaint against unknown persons.

He suspects that Anamika’s friends were involved and may have pushed her into the pond. He also fears a conspiracy to murder her. Acting on his complaint, police filed an FIR against unknown persons for criminal conspiracy, murder, and common intention. The homicide unit has since taken over the investigation.

A homicide team visited the JU campus on Tuesday, to begin their investigation. Officers carried out an extensive search around the lake where Anamika’s body was recovered and left the spot after several hours. Earlier, a few friends of Anamika were interrogated multiple times by the cops of Jadavpur Police Station.

They are likely to be summoned again for questioning by the cops of the homicide section as well.

Anamika was found dead on September 11. Preliminary autopsy report suggested drowning as the cause of death. However, to ascertain whether she was drunk or not, a viscera examination will be conducted. Anamika’s father had earlier said that his daughter was afraid of darkness and would not have gone to the lake alone.

Police have seized the student’s mobile phone and are scanning CCTV footage.