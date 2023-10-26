JU student’s death case: ‘12 booked under POCSO’

The police have reportedly filed a chargesheet against the 12 accused students of Jadavpur University (JU) in connection with the death of a first-year student, who died on August 9 night after falling from the second floor of the Main Boys’ Hostel.

Sources informed, though the case was registered on charges of murder, police have accused the 12, including former and present, students of JU on charges of abetment to suicide along with the necessary sections of the West Bengal Prohibition of Ragging in Educational Institutions Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In the chargesheet police reportedly mentioned that the deceased student was tortured since his first day at the hostel. However, no official confirmation was received from the Kolkata Police till the last reports came in.

Earlier, the internal inquiry committee of JU recommended the expulsion of four current students involved in the case.