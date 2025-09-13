JU student drowns in campus pond during cultural fest, autopsy confirms ‘drowning’

Kolkata: A third-year undergraduate student of Jadavpur University (JU) died after falling into a waterbody inside the campus near Gate No. 4 on Thursday night. Police on Friday confirmed that the preliminary post-mortem report indicated drowning as the cause of death.

The deceased, Anamika Mondal (22), a resident of Lalit Gupta Street, Nimta, and a student of the English department, was attending Ruhaniyaat 2025, an inter-college cultural festival organised by JU’s Drama Club. The event was held in the parking lot between the Arts and Science faculty buildings, opposite the pond.

According to students, Mondal went to a washroom adjacent to the Arts Faculty Students’ Union (AFSU) room but did not return. Friends later found her floating in the pond around 10.10 pm. The pond, covered with moss, runs alongside a narrow pathway leading to the washroom. Security staff and students pulled her out and administered CPR before rushing her to KPC Medical College and Hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Police sources said no injuries were found during the autopsy. However, it is not yet clear whether she had consumed alcohol. To confirm this, a viscera examination will be conducted soon. Officers suspect that the student may have lost control while walking. The spot has been cordoned off, and a team of forensic experts has also collected evidence.

“There are three CCTV cameras installed near the site of the incident. One is mounted on the Arts Faculty building and directly faces Gate No. 4. That camera can capture footage of anyone entering or exiting through the gate. A second camera is at the gate’s entrance and is believed to cover the front area. The third is positioned to the left after entry, facing another entrance of the Arts Faculty. Footage from these cameras is currently under review,” an officer is learnt to have said. As part of the investigation, Kolkata Police is also examining whether Anamika went alone toward the narrow path along the pond, which leads to a toilet adjacent to the union room.

However, the stretch along the pond bank has been identified as a ‘blind spot’, meaning it is not covered by any of the cameras, the officer noted. “The lack of surveillance in such critical areas may complicate efforts to establish a clear timeline or determine if foul play was involved,” he added.

Meanwhile, preliminary accounts from students and security staff suggest she may have slipped through a gap in the barrier along the waterbody. Some students alleged that she and her friends had been sitting near the pond earlier in the evening. A broken liquor bottle was also found near the spot, raising suspicion that alcohol may have been involved.

University officials, including Pro Vice-Chancellor Amitava Datta, visited the hospital on Thursday night. Mondal’s parents, who also rushed there, have not lodged a complaint so far. On Friday, they visited Jadavpur Police Station.

Her aunt, Jayanti Haldar, said: “The last call was around 9 pm, when Mishtu (her nickname) told her family she was on her way home. Around midnight, we received the tragic news. My son also studies at Jadavpur. Why do such incidents keep happening again and again? What are the authorities doing?”

The incident has reignited concerns over campus security. Although CCTV cameras are installed at Gate No. 4, the bylane leading to the washroom is not covered. However, footage from one camera facing the main road may still reveal who went towards the narrow lane adjacent to the pond.

Admitting lapses, Datta said: “We are functioning with a limited number of guards. A patrolling team was on duty, but it is possible they were not present at that location at that moment. Our biggest problem remains a shortage of guards.” After a first-year student’s death due to ragging in 2023, JU installed 30 CCTV cameras at its main and Salt Lake campuses. In an executive council meeting held in August, the university resolved to add 70 more cameras at a cost of ₹68.6 lakh. The proposal is still awaiting government approval.

“We have already written to the state government about CCTV cameras. Once the new permanent Vice-Chancellor joins, recruitment for vacant posts will be expedited. We will also press the government for enhanced security,” Datta said.

Records show the cultural programme had permission to use the parking lot until 8 pm, but continued till around 9.30 pm. Asked about this, the Pro V-C said he had not yet received details on whether the event exceeded sanctioned hours. Coincidentally, a Supreme Court-appointed National Task Force on mental health and suicide prevention visited JU on Friday to interact with students. Several students flagged poor security and inadequate CCTV coverage as concerns. Task Force chairman Arman Ali said: “We are listening to students everywhere and will prepare our report based on their concerns. We are not fully aware of this particular incident yet, but it is indeed tragic.”