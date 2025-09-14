JU student death: Police question peers

Kolkata: Police on Sunday questioned several Jadavpur University (JU) students and members of the drama club that had organised Thursday’s programme, in connection with the unnatural death of third-year student Anamika Mondal.

Deputy Commissioner (South Suburban Division) Bidisha Kalita and the autopsy surgeon visited the campus the same day. They inspected the lake bank, the stretch between the programme venue and the lake and the pathway Mondal is believed to have taken.

CCTV footage showed her walking towards the lake, followed shortly by a few students running in the same direction. Police are also examining Mondal’s mobile phone, which her parents handed over on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognizance of the incident and sought a report from the Kolkata Police Commissioner.

In a post on X, the NCW stated: “The Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of a disturbing media report titled ‘Woman Student Found Dead Inside Jadavpur University’, wherein a 21-year-old third-year English department student was found dead in a campus lake. Hon’ble Chairperson Smt. Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, seeking a thorough and impartial investigation, forensic examination, and post-mortem report, along with an inquiry into the role of university authorities in ensuring campus safety. The Commission has also sought timely updates to the victim’s family and strict action if any foul play is found. A detailed Action Taken Report has been sought within three days.”