JU student death: Cops reconstruct crime scene for the third time

Kolkata: Days after the undergraduate student died at Jadavpur University campus after allegedly falling from a hostel balcony, the forensic experts and police on Monday recreated the scene using a dummy doll to ascertain the reason behind the incident.



The purpose of the reconstruction by forensic experts of the city police during the day was to ascertain whether he was killed, or was it a case of suicide or an accident, a police official said.

On Monday afternoon, a team of forensic experts used a dummy of the deceased to understand how the boy fell from the balcony.

The dummy, nearly the weight and height of the deceased first-year student, was taken to the second-floor balcony of the A-2 block of the main hostel.

After the dummy was dropped from the balcony, several measurements were noted. In the evening, the police went to the hostel with the dummy to investigate further.

According to sources, if anybody jumps from a certain height, they will land at a distance from the building and this distance will be shorter in case of an accidental fall.

The police reconstructed the scene for the first time a couple of days after the student’s death and did a repeat reconstruction bringing each of the accused to the spot separately on August 18.

Earlier, the cops went to the hostel with Saptak Kamilya, one of the former students who was arrested, for reconstruction. Kamilya was taken to the second-floor and a few other spots where the students had organised meetings on the night of August 9 after the first-year student fell.

The police have been stymied in their investigations so far as those arrested and questioned seemed to have been parroting a previously coached version of the events of that night.

Initially, the three youths who were arrested followed the same direction of parroting similar statements. However, only after six more youths, including Kamilya, were arrested, the cops could identify variations in their statements.

After the incident, the former students had left the hostel but they were later summoned by the police for questioning. The cops might interrogate all the accused youths again to detect who is lying.

The police on Saturday night arrested Joydip Ghosh, a former student of Jadavpur University, after prolonged interrogation, taking the total number of arrests to 13.