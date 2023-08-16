JU: Scuffle breaks out between Left students’ union & TMCP over submitting deputation

A scuffle broke out between the members of the Left students union and Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) outside Aurobindo Bhawan at Jadavpur University on Wednesday.

The TMCP leaders alleged that they were disallowed from giving their deputation by the Leftist organisation. They were supposed to submit their deputation, in connection with the death of Swapnodeep Kundu, at 4:15 pm, before the scheduled general body meeting of the student union on the issue was to take place. Suddenly, a scuffle broke out.

One TMCP member was injured and taken to hospital while another member, a former student of JU, alleged that her clothes were torn and she too sustained injuries. Later, she fainted and was taken to hospital. An SFI member, a research scholar at the university, was also injured and taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Meanwhile, another case was filed in Calcutta High Court in connection with the student’s death.

TMC spokesperson, Sudip Raha filed the case questioning the role of university authorities. The case is likely to be heard next week.