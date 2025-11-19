JU restarts Arts faculty PhD admissions

Kolkata: Jadavpur University (JU) on Wednesday issued a notification inviting applications for admission to the PhD programme in the Faculty of Arts for the 2025–26 session, ending a delay of nearly two years.

According to the notice, the online application window will open on November 24. The last date for payment of fees is December 16, and candidates must submit the completed application form, along with the payment receipt and required documents, by 5 pm on December 17.

The announcement came days after the Jadavpur University unit of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (JUTMCP) renewed its campaign over the suspension of the admission process. The student body had submitted a deputation to vice-chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya on November 10, seeking clarity on the reasons behind the prolonged halt and urging the administration to restart the process.

Members of JUTMCP had earlier alleged that the university admitted students under a supernumerary quota in violation of UGC rules, leaving no seats available for new applicants.

JUTMCP president Kishalay Roy said the publication of the notice marked “an important victory” for their campaign.

“We have been pressing for the immediate start of the PhD admission process in the arts faculty. We will continue to support research scholars in the days ahead,” he said.