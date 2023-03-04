JU publishes norms for ‘Doljatra’ celebration on campus on March 7

KOLKATA: The Jadavpur University will celebrate Doljatra festival on March 7 (Tuesday). The university has published a list of four rules for the participants to ensure that the spirit of the festival does not degenerate to indecency and indiscipline on the campus.

As per the circular, the festival must be observed with solemnity. “Anyone expressing unwillingness should not be compelled to accept the sprinkle of coloured water/colours,” the circular stated.

It also stated that the spirit of friendliness and academic atmosphere must not be disturbed. Moreover, people, especially the ones outside the campus should not be subjected to harassment. The administration will take strict action incase of violation of any of the rules.