JU proposes DLitt for India captain Harmanpreet Kaur

Kolkata: Jadavpur University (JU) has proposed the name of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur as the recipient of the Honorary D Litt in its annual convocation on December 24, a senior university official said on Thursday.

The name of Kaur as the recipient of DLitt, was broached at a special meeting of the deans of the university recently which was convened by the newly-appointed full-time vice-chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya.

During a meeting with university Chancellor and Governor CV Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, Bhattacharya communicated to him about the proposal and Bose concurred verbally, the official told a news agency.

The Chancellor also gave nod to the suggestion of the state-run university to invite Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee as the special guest.