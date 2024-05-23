JU opens portal for admission for UG courses in Arts and Science

Kolkata: Various universities and colleges in the city start with their admission process for the four-year undergraduate courses. Jadavpur University (JU) has also opened the portal for undergraduate courses in Arts and Science subjects. The last date for submission for online applications for arts subjects is June 3 and June 6 for science subjects.



Jadavpur University declared that the tentative date of admission test for Arts subjects will be from June 11 to June 19, while the provisional merit list will be tentatively published on July 10. For the admission to four-years UG courses in Science, the last date of form submission is June 6.

The tentative date for admission tests for Physics and Chemistry is on June 24 and for Geography it’s on June 25. The provisional merit list for Mathematics and Geological Sciences will be published on July 2 and for Physics, Chemistry and Geography on July 5.

Presidency University has also started the admission procedure for this academic session. However, Admissions under the centralised admission portal for undergraduate courses may start after Lok Sabha polls, a Higher Education official said. Many colleges under Calcutta University are awaiting notice from the Higher Education department as to when the admission process through the centralised portal will start.

Though few colleges under the ones which will be excluded from the centralised portal like Scottish Church College have opened their standalone portal to start the admission procedure. Other colleges like St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Loreto College and Bhawanipur Education Society have already started inviting online applications.