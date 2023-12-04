JU offers 2-yr postgraduate diploma course on counselling and stress management

Kolkata: Jadavpur University is offering a two-year postgraduate diploma course on counselling and stress management and graduates can apply for it till December 29. Following a written test and interview, the classes will commence from February 5.



The course is being offered by the Centre of Counselling Services and Studies in Self-Development and the admission fee is Rs 42,480. Candidates with a Bachelor’s degree from any recognised university or institution can apply for the course, which will be taught on Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. The candidates will have to sit for a test on January 2 and the qualified students will be called for an interview between January 12 to 16. The provisionally selected candidates list will be published on January 19. Another one year postgraduate diploma course in “Guidance, Psychological Counselling and Family Therapy” is being offered at Jadavpur University. Forms will be distributed till December 29 and classes will tentatively begin from February 9.

The one-year diploma course is being offered by the centre for Studies in Cultural Diversity and Wellbeing. Admission will be based on the interview of selected candidates for 50 seats. Interviews will be conducted on January 6 and 7, the dates may extend depending on the number of applications received by the department.

The interested candidates can access the forms through the varsity’s website.

The course will cost a total of Rs 14,160. The curriculum related practical work fee and exam fee among others will cost Rs 3,000. There is no age bar for application to the course. The final list of selected candidates will be published on January 15.