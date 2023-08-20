JU mulls counselling session for 1st yr students of Science, Arts & Engg

Kolkata: The Centre for Counselling Services and Studies in Self-Development, Jadavpur University (JU), is planning to conduct a counselling session for the first-year students of Science, Arts and Engineering, provided authorities give written permission for the same, said Samar Kumar Mondal, deputy coordinator of the centre.



After the recent death of the first-year undergraduate student, the first-year students were shifted from the main hostel to the new boys’ hostel to keep them away from seniors. These students have been in trauma ever since the incident happened, according to a source in the university.

According to a teacher, counselling sessions for first-year students are being conducted. The centre has one clinical psychologist and one psychiatrist. However, the position of psychological counsellor remains vacant. A JU source said ex-students of the centre have shown interest in providing mental health services to the first-year students but it is yet to be decided when and how they will be involved. These ex-students are working with NGOs and other organisations.

The University’s website states: “It (the Centre) is closely associated with reputed mental health professionals and mental health organisations all over India which greatly helps in improving the kind of research undertaken by the Centre. There is a huge demand for the service provided and the courses run by the Centre.”

The recent incident and complaints of ragging have triggered a conversation around the need for mental health counselling and its accessibility amongst the students. A second-year student of the International Relations department said shifting the first-year students to the new boys’ hostel was not enough and that they needed to be given psychological counselling considering the trauma they faced. She also added that a sensitisation programme needs to be conducted for the senior students too. “We want more psychologists who are available 24x7,” another student said.

The Jadavpur University Research Scholars' Association (JURSA) had also demanded the presence of psychologists in the anti-ragging cell. Muktipada Sinha, a professor at the university’s Education department and a certified mental health first-aider, said students suffering from personal distress and mental health disorder had approached him on recommendation from several faculties but so far, he has not received any trauma case related to ragging.