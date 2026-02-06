JU invites applications for evening courses

Kolkata: University has invited applications from Indian nationals for admission to one-year evening diploma and advanced diploma courses in Indian and foreign languages for the 2026 session, with classes scheduled between 5 pm and 8 pm.

According to a notice issued by the School of Languages and Linguistics under the Faculty of Interdisciplinary Studies, Law and Management, the courses will begin in March 2026 and conclude with final examinations at the end of January 2027. The minimum qualification is Higher Secondary or equivalent. For diploma courses, candidates must have completed certificate courses in the relevant languages, while applicants to advanced diploma courses must have completed diploma courses in the respective languages. The notification states that admissions are not open for certificate courses.

The application portal will remain open from February 5 to February 11. The list of selected candidates and the date of admission will be published on the university website on February 15.

Diploma courses are offered in Bengali, Hindi, Sanskrit, French, German, Spanish, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese. Advanced diploma courses are available in Bengali, French, Spanish, and Japanese. The admission fee for diploma courses is Rs 7,285, while the fee for advanced diploma courses is Rs 8,072. The university has stated that there is no provision for fee waivers.