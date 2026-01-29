JU IIC invites seed grant proposals for student-led innovation

Kolkata: Jadavpur University (JU) has invited proposals from its students and registered PhD scholars for seed grant support to develop innovative products, offering financial assistance of up to Rs 30,000 per project through its Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC).



The IIC plans to support around 12 innovative product development projects during the 2026–27 academic year. While most selected proposals will be eligible for seed grants of up to Rs 30,000 each, one additional project from the Mechanical Engineering department will receive a higher grant of up to Rs 39,000, funded through a donation from the department’s alumni batch of 1968.

Rajib Bandyopadhyay, president of the IIC at Jadavpur University, said the seed grant is intended to help students take early-stage ideas beyond academic exercises. “Many students develop small products as part of coursework or research. This support is meant to help them move towards patents and eventual commercialisation,” he said, adding that funds have been mobilised from both university resources and alumni contributions.

Applications must be submitted online through a Google Form by February 25. Proposals will be shortlisted after an initial screening by a competent authority, with selection based on merit, scientific and societal relevance, and potential for technological commercialisation.

The IIC has clarified that any patentable outcomes arising from supported projects will be filed in the name of Jadavpur University, with additional financial support for patent filing to be considered from university funds, if required.