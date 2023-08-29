JU: HC junks PIL by Suvendu

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday dismissed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari against an allegedly banned students union stated to be operating from within Jadavpur University “Revisionary Students Union/Federation.”



The matter was heard by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya. Adhikari had claimed that the organisation was a threat to the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country. “Are you very serious with the writ petition? We didn’t expect this. Newspaper reports, next day morning a writ petition. We find from the newspapers that already action has been initiated by the respondent police. Therefore, there is no reason to entertain this writ petition,” the Bench observed, according to a news agency report.

Multiple petitions have been filed in High Court in connection with the death of the undergraduate student.