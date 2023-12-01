JU forms panel to probe ragging complaint

Kolkata: A three-member committee was formed by the Anti-Ragging Squad of Jadavpur University (JU) to probe the ragging complaint recently filed by a first-year postgraduate student.

Stating that he felt insecure and threatened, the Philosophy department student left the hostel on Wednesday. He resided at the CD Block of the main hostel. According to university sources, the student claimed to have been harassed by the senior undergraduate students.

Meanwhile, the squad will be filing a conclusive report bringing an end to the probe in the death of a first-year undergraduate student case. According to university sources, they will go ahead with the recommendations of the internal inquiry committee report in terms of the list of students who were found guilty. Since the squad cannot give punishment, they will be

submitting their recommendation to the committee.