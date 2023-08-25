JU: FIR against group of 20 men and women for misusing Army uniform

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Thursday registered an FIR against a group of men and women wearing Indian Army-like uniforms and entering the Jadavpur University (JU) campus on Wednesday.



On Wednesday afternoon, about 20 men and women wearing Indian Army-like uniform and red beret entered the JU campus and claimed that they belong to the ‘World Human Rights Peace Force’.

The leader of the group further claimed that they had come to JU to restore normalcy. Later it was found that they belong to an organisation based in Champahati in South 24-Parganas.

On Thursday, the police registered a case against them for alleged misuse of the Indian Army uniform and started probe.

They have been booked for wearing garb or carrying token used by soldiers, sailors or airmen (140 IPC) and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention (34 IPC).