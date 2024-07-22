JU Engineering dept sees above 90% placement

Kolkata: The placement season has been very impressive for the engineering departments of Jadavpur University with a student bagging a



Rs 1.4-crore offer from a startup firm in the US and more than 90 per cent of the students getting placed. Four students have received pay packages of Rs 57 lakh each from Google.

Ayush Sharma, student of Information Technology (IT) department who received the highest job offer has declined it and has opted for Warner Bros Discovery in Bengaluru with a package of more than Rs 25 lakh. Sharma is not interested in moving out of the country and settling in the US as he wanted to live with his parents. Out of 913, 830 students got placed with Rs 11 lakh being the average salary.

Sayan Acharya, Debdhriti Roy and Aritra Datta and IT student Arindam Dey secured India-based jobs with packages Rs 57 lakh each at Google. All of them have joined their office in Bangalore. In departments such as Instrumentation, Mechanical Engineering and Construction Engineering, the placement has been 100 per cent.

In Electronics and Telecom, and Chemical Engineering there has been 90 per cent placement while in Civil Engineering and Computer Science, 97 per cent students were successfully placed.

Some of the major recruiters this time were PwC, Wells Fargo, Oracle, Deutsche Bank, IDFC, Morgan Stanley, Texas Instruments, Warner Bros Discovery, Airbus, Tata Steel, ExxonMobil, Bechtel, Ab in Bev, Coca-Cola, HSBC, Eveready, Exide, Honeywell, Reliance, Citi Bank, Deloitte, Aditya Birla Group, Samsung and Jindal Group. In Arts, the highest salary has been Rs 16.5 lakh.