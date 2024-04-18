JU denies permission to hold Ram Navami celebration in campus

Kolkata: Jadavpur University (JU) denied permission to conduct Ram Navami celebrations in the campus considering the complaints received from a section of students alleging communal threat which may lead to disruption of peace and harmony within the campus. The varsity had given no objection to a group of students to celebrate Ram Navami near gate number three of the university for Wednesday from 11 am to 2 pm but it was withdrawn by the authorities on the basis of three reasons. According to the authorities, written complaints were received from a few students of fraudulent use of their names in the list of applicants. Complaints were also received on communal threats being received by students which may lead to disruption of peace and harmony within the campus.



“The University further referred to the letter from the Higher Education department asking for strict compliance of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for ensuing General Lok Sabha Election 2024,” the authorities stated. It was observed that the MCC asked for safeguarding the right of every individual for peaceful and undistributed home life under point number six of Do’s.

On January 22 this year, scuffle broke out between two student groups at Jadavpur University over holding screening of Ram Temple inauguration in the campus. The pro-vice-chancellor (V-C) Amitava Datta and two security personnel were injured as they tried to control the situation.

A section of JU students, few of them allegedly associated with ABVP, had called for screening of the inauguration at Gandhi Bhavan. When denied permission to conduct the same, as the semester examinations were going on, they assembled at green zone, near gate number three. Moments after the authorities, including pro-V-C and a few professors, persuaded the group to leave, a scuffle broke out between them and a leftist student organisation.

It was while pacifying the situation, when the pro-V-C and security personnel identified as Mukul Chandra Das and Nirnimesh Rai were injured.