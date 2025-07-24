‘JU denied nod for independent Engg. counselling’

Kolkata: The state Higher Education department has reportedly turned down a proposal by Jadavpur University (JU) to conduct an independent spot counselling round for undergraduate engineering admissions, sources within the university have confirmed.

The proposal, submitted by JU’s Dean of Engineering and Technology, Saroj Mandal, sought to hold a single round of decentralised, on-the-spot counselling for admission to approximately 1,200 seats across 15 engineering departments, immediately after the results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 are declared. The plan was intended to fast-track admissions in view of the delay in the publication of WBJEE results.

The WBJEE 2025 was held on April 27, but the results have been delayed due to legal complications surrounding OBC reservations. According to sources, the Directorate of Technical Education under the Higher Education department has rejected the proposal. JU’s teachers’ association, JUTA, has criticised the decision, arguing that decentralised counselling would have expedited admissions and ensured the timely commencement of classes, something the university has successfully managed in the past.

In an open letter addressed to students and guardians, JUTA president Partha Pratim Biswas and general secretary Partha Pratim Ray expressed deep concern over the uncertainty in engineering admissions across the state.

They noted that while government and government-aided institutions remain in limbo, several private colleges appear to be conducting

admissions somehow.

They also warned that the ongoing delays and lack of clarity are pushing quality students to migrate to institutions outside Bengal or take costly admissions in private colleges.