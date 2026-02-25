JU debars students involved in Feb 20 attack on teachers

Kolkata: Jadavpur University authorities have initiated strict action against three students and an outsider in connection with the recent assault on two faculty members of the institution.

The clash occurred on February 20 when two groups of students confronted each other while campaigning for the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) elections. Professors Rajyeshwar Sinha and Lalit Mahakudh were allegedly assaulted while trying to

pacify the students.

According to university sources, three students, namely Rohan Ball, Asmil Abdul Majeed and Jahit Rahman Ali Khan, have been debarred from attending classes, appearing for examinations, accessing campus premises and participating in all institutional activities for two weeks.

The outsider, Sagnik Saha, has been banned indefinitely and will not be entitled to apply for any course at the university unless otherwise permitted.

Saha previously studied Comparative Literature and Film Studies at the university but currently has no formal association with the institution.

The university constituted a five-member inquiry committee to investigate the incident. It directed that anyone possessing information or evidence related to the February 20 incident must submit it in a sealed envelope to the committee by February 27. However, even before the deadline, four individuals were identified through CCTV footage.