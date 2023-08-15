JU death: Separate case registered for preventing police from entering campus

Kolkata: Police have registered a separate case against unknown persons for preventing them from entering the Jadavpur University (JU) premises on the night of the incident.



On Monday, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the South Suburban Division (SSD) visited the main hostel for investigation. Later, she said that police have obtained several clues but there are a few things which are still unclear.

According to sources, one of the arrested students, identified as Deepsekhar Dutta, reportedly confessed that the letter which was found signed by the victim Swapnodeep Kundu was written by him. Also, police have learnt that the ragging of the junior students used to be video recorded on phones and transferred to laptops. Police have not found any such videos yet and suspect that they were deleted. The mobile phones of the arrested youths are being sent for forensic examination to see if any traces of those videos can be found and retrieved.

Police are also looking for the youths who left the hostel after the incident. It is suspected that these youths were ex-students and hence were not authorised to stay in the hostel.

Asked whether sections of the POCSO Act are going to be added as per the recommendation of the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR), Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Vineet Kumar Goyal, said: “We are looking into it. Everything will be done as per the law.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in Calcutta High Court in connection with Swapnodeep Kundu’s case. The matter will be heard by the Division Bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, this week. The PIL was filed by High Court counsel Sayan Banerjee. It was alleged that the anti-ragging rules enforced by the University Grants Commission (UGC) were not implemented on state university campuses.

In the PIL, the petitioners have sought an order from the court, directing the state universities to enforce the anti-ragging guidelines strictly within the campus.