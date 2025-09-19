JU death: Cops focus on CCTV footage, 3D mapping of site likely

Kolkata: The homicide squad of Kolkata Police is likely to question several individuals spotted in CCTV footage near the lake inside Jadavpur University (JU) in connection with the mysterious death of third-year student Anamika Mondal.

Investigators are also considering deploying the Disaster Management Group (DMG) divers again to recover Mondal’s missing spectacles and purse. In addition, the police are mulling the use of 3D mapping of the site to aid the probe. On Wednesday night, DMG divers searched the lake for several hours but failed to locate the belongings. Sources said police are focusing on footage from September 11, which shows several people walking along the lakeside path and entering a bathroom nearby.

Meanwhile, six JU students were questioned by police on Wednesday. All of them reportedly claimed they were not acquainted with Anamika.

Mondal’s body was recovered from the lake inside JU Gate No. 4 on September 11. The preliminary post-mortem suggested drowning as the cause of death, though a viscera test will determine if she was under the influence of alcohol.

Her father, Arnab Mondal, earlier told police that his daughter was afraid of darkness and unlikely to have gone to the lake alone. He suspected she might have been lured there and pushed in. On Monday, Arnab met Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma at Lalbazar and subsequently lodged a complaint at Jadavpur police station. Based on his complaint, police registered a murder case against unknown persons and launched an investigation.