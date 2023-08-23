JU death case: ‘Initial probe reveals ragging, sexual molestation’

The deceased first-year student of Jadavpur University (JU) was paraded naked in the corridor of the main hostel’s second floor, minutes before he fell off from there and died, Kolkata Police’s initial probe has revealed.

“The teen was definitely ragged and sexually molested. He was paraded naked in the corridor after he was forced to undress in room no. 70. We have evidence,” a police officer reportedly told a news agency.

It was learnt that Kolkata Police investigators have got hold of a WhatsApp group created by one of the arrested accused, he said, adding, it was done to “misdirect cops”.

“Probe also revealed that those arrested had planned to misdirect police so that the ragging part could be concealed,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, Left student leader, Aritra Majumder alias Aloo, who is one of the prime suspects and has been missing since the Jadavpur University (JU) first-year student died, was questioned by the internal inquiry committee on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Left student leader was grilled at the Jadavpur Police Station till late night. According to sources, controversy cropped up over an alleged signature of Aritra in the hostel register on the day of the incident (August 9). However, Aritra claimed that he left Kolkata on August 10 for Kashmir, a trip which was allegedly planned months ago. To corroborate his claims, Aritra submitted his train ticket, and flight ticket along with the boarding pass and a permit document of the Jammu and Kashmir government for tourists.

Sources claimed that on Wednesday he appeared before the internal inquiry committee and was asked about his whereabouts from August 9. Aritra reportedly claimed that he did not come to the hostel that night. He further claimed that he did visit the hostel for the past several days.

His name cropped up during the probe but he was unreachable. On Monday, a post appeared on his social media profile where Aritra claimed he was oblivious to the situation as his mobile phone was out of network coverage. He claimed that he was ready to cooperate with the police.