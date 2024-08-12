JU, CU among top five state public univs in NIRF ranking

Kolkata: Jadavpur University (JU) and Calcutta University (CU) have ranked among the top five among state public universities in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking that was launched by the Ministry of Education on Monday.



JU has bagged the second spot while CU has bagged the 4th place. This is the first time that rankings of state public universities have been included in NIRF with requests coming from a number of such universities.

Two colleges in the state have also made it among the top colleges in the country namely Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College at Rahara in North 24-Parganas which bagged the third rank and St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata which bagged the sixth position. In the university category, however, JU dropped from fourth to ninth place in comparison to the previous year’s rankings.

Anna University, which is leading the list of state public universities, has not featured among the top ten when it comes to university rankings. “We have to analyse the different parameters on the basis of which NIRF ranking is accorded to find out the reason why we have slipped in overall university ranking in comparison to last year,” said Amitava Datta, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of JU. Among the top 10 overall institutes, IIT Kharagpur has ranked sixth while among the top engineering institutes it bagged the fifth spot. IIM Calcutta bagged the fifth position among the top 10 management institutes in the country. In the Law Institutes category, West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata has bagged the fourth spot.

Netaji Subhas Open University, Kolkata has ranked second among the open universities in the country.

The various parameters on which NIRF ranking is awarded include Teaching Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practice, Graduation Outcome, Outreach and Inclusivity and Perception.