JU convocation: Over 4k degrees awarded amid student protest over union polls

Kolkata: Degrees were awarded to 2,112 undergraduate students, 2,004 postgraduate students and 370 PhD scholars at the 68th annual convocation of Jadavpur University on Wednesday, which was held amid a student protest demanding the immediate conduct of students’ council elections.

Governor and Chancellor C V Ananda Bose, addressing the ceremony, praised the university’s academic legacy and expressed confidence that it would soon emerge as one of the country’s leading institutions. Describing Jadavpur University as the “best university of West Bengal,” Bose said the institution was on the right path under Vice-Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya and credited its faculty for sustaining academic excellence. He noted that several scientists of international repute are alumni of the university.

Former All India Council for Technical Education chairman TG Sitharam, the chief guest at the programme, described the university as one of India’s most distinguished institutions and a major talent pool, adding that JU alumni are present in institutions across the world. During the ceremony, Bose announced the introduction of a ‘Governor’s Award of Excellence’ to recognise academic achievement, professional commitment and distinguished service.

The awards will be given in seven categories, including best undergraduate and postgraduate students, teaching staff and non-teaching staff, with each award carrying a citation, a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25000.

Meanwhile, members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest outside the Open Air Theatre demanding immediate student union elections and opposing the Union Cabinet’s approval of the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshak Bill, 2025.

Commenting on the protest, Bose said students had the right to dissent in a democratic and pluralistic society and that such issues were for the government to consider. He said he would examine the deputation submitted by the protesters before deciding on any future course of action.

Vice-Chancellor Bhattacharya said the university would conduct student elections once government permission

is received. Student elections in state universities have largely remained suspended since 2013. Raising concerns over campus safety, Bose said violence on campuses must be viewed seriously and added that he had sought drone facilities from the Indian Space Research Organisation to monitor unauthorised entry. The convocation, the first held in the Governor’s presence since 2022, concluded without disruption.