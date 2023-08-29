JU authorities seek latest tech for narcotics detection

Kolkata: The Jadavpur University (JU) authorities, through Raj Bhavan, have sought the latest technology for detection of narcotics in the varsity to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) team, who are scheduled to visit the university soon.

After the death of the first-year undergraduate student by falling down the second floor balcony of the main boys’ hostel, allegations of alcohol and drug abuse in the campus had also surfaced. Empty bottles were found and cleared from the Open Air Theatre (OAT) of the varsity recently. Furthermore, a circular was also issued prohibiting the consumption of illegal substances as well as alcohol within the campus and hostel premises. The circular further notified that if any student was caught, they would be prosecuted as per law.

The teen died after falling from the balcony on August 9. His family alleged that he was a victim of ragging and sexual molestation. The primary report submitted by the Internal Inquiry Committee of Jadavpur University formed to investigate the death suggested that the deceased was a victim of ragging and there was a prevalence of ragging in the hostel.