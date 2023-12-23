JU appoints OSD

Kolkata: An assistant professor of Jadavpur University’s Mechanical Engineering department was appointed as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to look into students-related issues arising at night.



The assistant professor Suman Nihar will have to look into all matters including security and welfare measures for six months starting from December 14. This was informed via a circular issued by registrar Snehamanju Basu.

Four months back in the intervening night of August 9 and August 10, a first year undergraduate student had succumbed to his injuries after falling from a balcony on the second floor of the main boys’ hostel. The family had alleged that the deceased was a victim of ragging which was later agreed upon by the Internal Inquiry Committee which was formed to probe the matter.