JU annual convocation to start at 10 am on December 24

Kolkata: Jadavpur University’s annual convocation will begin at 10 am on December 24, vice-chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya said on Friday, dismissing reports that Governor-chancellor C V Ananda Bose had requested a later start.

Reports had suggested that the chancellor was unavailable in the morning and had proposed holding the university court meeting at 3 pm, followed by the convocation at 3.30 pm. The reports caused concern within the university, with officials pointing out that an afternoon start would be impractical given the scale of the event.

Around 4,000 students are scheduled to receive degrees at the convocation, which traditionally runs for several hours and continues till late evening when it begins at 10 am.

Dismissing reports of a schedule change, Bhattacharya said there had been no discussion on altering the timing and described the claims as rumours. “There were some reports that the convocation would start at 3 pm. That is completely wrong and has no basis,” he said.

The vice-chancellor confirmed that the chancellor would attend the programme in the morning. “We have been informed that the Governor will come in the morning,” Bhattacharya said, reiterating that the convocation would begin at 10 am in keeping with university tradition.

The university court meeting will be held ahead of the ceremony, between 9 am and 9.30 am, with the chancellor presiding and delivering the convocation address. The convocation will be conducted in a single session at the open-air theatre. Medals and PhD degrees will be awarded in the forenoon, followed by undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in the afternoon. The programme is expected to conclude around 9 pm.