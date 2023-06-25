JU and CU in list of top 400 universities in Asia

Kolkata: Both Jadavpur University and Calcutta University got a place in the top 400 universities listed by the Times Higher Education Asia University Ranking for 2023. Calcutta University secured 355 rank and Jadavpur University came 373 in Asia.



A total of 75 public and private universities from India made it to the list. The overall ranking was dominated by Japan with 117 universities on the list, followed by China with 95 universities, then came India with 75. Other countries included Iran with 65 and Turkey with 61 universities on the list.

In India, Indian Institute of Science ranked 48th, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research ranked 68, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences ranked 77th and Mahatma Gandhi University ranked 95th. Jamia Millia Islamia also made to the top 150 list with rank of 128th. Eighteen Indian universities made the top 200 of the 2023 list by the Times Higher Education ranking.

Both JU and CU had also made a mark in the national list i.e. the National Institutional Ranking Framework’s India Ranking for the year 2023. Jadavpur University had secured fourth position in the universities category and Calcutta University had ranked 12th in the same.

Meanwhile, Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute became the first Cancer Centre under the Ministry of Health to get NABH certification. Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Twitter wrote, “Congratulations to doctors and staff of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute on becoming the 1st Cancer Centre under @MoHFW_India to get NABH certification. The institute has been providing quality and affordable cancer care to patients and contributing towards creating a healthy (India flag emoji).”