JU alumna to offer scholarship for certificate course

Kolkata: Pradipta Sarkar, an alumna of Jadavpur University (JU) and the School of Cultural Texts and Records (SCTR) has vowed to offer scholarships for a certificate course in the varsity for supporting five students facing financial hardship. It is for the first time when an alumna is endowing scholarships amounting to Rs 20,000 each (total Rs 1 lakh) for the post graduate Certificate Course in Editing and Publishing at the SCTR.

An alumna of 2008, Sarkar is presently settled in the Middle East.

The SCTR on Tuesday started seeking applications from graduates of any discipline for the certificate course to be conducted by it from July to September 2025. The course will be conducted in Bengali and is geared towards the Bengali publishing industry. This will be the second batch of students pursuing the course in Bengali with the total seats being 35.

Classes will be held in person, three days a week from 6.00 to 8.00 pm. The course fee is Rs 14,750, including GST.

“Our alumni are our stakeholders and have always come forward in supporting our university.

We are constantly trying to strengthen our relationship with our alumni and we hope that this will help us in garnering more support for the varsity,” said Amitava Datta, pro vice-chancellor, JU.