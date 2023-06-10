JU: Admissions in 4-yr UG courses in arts, science opens

Kolkata: Jadavpur University opened the portals for admissions in four-year undergraduate courses in arts and science subjects. The last date of application for both arts and science UG courses is June 6.



Admission tests for subjects, including Physics and Chemistry will be held on July 14, and Mathematics and Geography will be held on July 13. The provisional merit list will be published for Geological Scienc-es and other departments on July 20 at 6 pm tentatively.

For the arts subjects, the admission test will take place from July 10 to July 18. Admission tests for San-skrit and Sociology will take place on July 10, Bengali and History on July 12, Economics and Political Science on July 13, Comparative Literature and Philosophy on July 14, and English on July 18. The last date for submission of online application is on June 23.

The university will be offering a four-year undergraduate course for the 2023-2024 academic session. After consulting with various stakeholders and keeping the future of students in mind, the state Higher Education department decided to introduce the four years undergraduate level programme from the academic session 2023-2024.

They shall be awarded degrees in accordance with the UGC national curriculum and credit framework for UG-level programmes.

A senior official of Jadavpur University welcomed this move by the department and said that it will en-sure that the candidates from our state are not left behind and do not face problems especially when applying for postgraduate courses in other states which have adopted the four-year undergraduate programme plan.

“Students from both art and science streams tend to go to institutions in other states for masters after completing a UG course from a state university. Since all other states and universities across India are going to implement it, if we don’t then our students would have gotten confined within the state it-self,” a senior JU official said.

According to the admission notification by JU, lateral entry or exit is not allowed for the first and sec-ond years. Change of discipline (from minor to major) is also not allowed for the time being.