JU 1st yr student lodges plaint of ‘indecent proposal’ against teacher

A first-year student pursuing a post-graduate (PG) course at Jadavpur University has lodged a complaint of “indecent proposal” against the head of the department where she studies.

The victim claimed to have e-mailed her complaint to the Registrar of the university and the Jadavpur Police Station.

However, according to a section of teachers, the girl was caught copying during an examination. She had written the answer to a particular question in her hand and was copying it. The invigilator who refused to be named said that she had agreed to have copied the answer. The head of her department was called and the student was given two alternatives — either to cut the answer that she had copied or take a fresh copy for writing her examination. She did not take a new script and cut off the particular answer copied by her. The complaint was lodged soon after this episode, a teacher claimed.

“I have forwarded the complaint to ICC (Internal Complaints Committee), as per university rules for investigation,“ Snehamanju Basu, Registrar of JU said.

Partha Pratim Lahiri, secretary of the Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA) said: “We have a clear stand on the issue. The ICC should investigate the complaint of the student and if the teacher concerned is responsible, action should be taken. But if the complaint is found to be false then action should be taken against the student too.“