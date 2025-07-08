JSW Infra Ltd wins Kolkata Port project to boost container handling capacity

Kolkata: JSW Infrastructure Limited has secured a Letter of Award from the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata authority for the reconstruction of Berth 8 and mechanization of Berths 7 and 8 at Netaji Subhas Dock in Kolkata.

An issued statement read that the Rs 740 crore project has been awarded on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The project comes with a 30-year concession period and is aimed at enhancing container handling capacity at the port. Construction is expected to be completed in two years. The company has also been permitted to commence operations during the construction phase, capitalising on Kolkata’s steady cargo volumes.

The initiative is part of JSW Infrastructure’s broader strategy to expand its container terminal portfolio under the central government’s port privatization drive. The development marks a key milestone in the company’s ongoing efforts to diversify its cargo portfolio, especially in the container segment.

Upon completion, the upgraded infrastructure at Netaji Subhas Dock is expected to significantly improve both capacity and operational efficiency.

This addition will increase the company’s total container handling capacity to nearly 1 million TEUs. On the west coast, JSW Infrastructure currently operates the new Mangalore container terminal, which is being expanded from 0.2 million TEUs to 0.35 million TEUs.

JSW Infrastructure, a part of the JSW Group, is India’s second-largest private commercial port operator. The company manages twelve port concessions across the country’s eastern and western coasts and operates a 465,000-cubic-metre liquid tank storage terminal in Fujairah, UAE. Its facilities handle a wide range of cargo and accommodate large vessels, including cape-size ships.

The company plans to increase its total cargo handling capacity to 400 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by 2030 or earlier. Its recent acquisition of Navkar Corporation is aimed at strengthening last-mile connectivity and end-to-end logistics services. JSW Infrastructure also continues to align its operations with international ESG standards.