JS Tolia takes charge as new Zonal Manager of LIC of India, Eastern Zone

Kolkata: JS Tolia has taken charge as the new Zonal Manager in-charge, LIC of India, Eastern Zone.

Tolia Joined LIC in 1989 as Direct Recruit Officer. He holds a degree of M.Sc (Physics) and he is also a Fellow of Insurance Institute of India.

During his illustrious stint of more than 35 years in LIC, he handled many challenging roles in marketing, group insurance and

housing finance.

Before taking charge as Zonal Manager, Eastern Zone, he held the portfolio of Executive Director, Investment (Mid Office) at Corporate Office, Mumbai.