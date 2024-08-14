JPD calls for closure of OPD, non-emergency services in hospitals

Kolkata: In a fresh development, the Joint Platform of Doctors (JPD) has called for a closure of OPD services and non-emergency medical services in all the state-run and private hospitals on Wednesday in connection with the RG Kar Medical College incident.



The JPD said that the doctors under their fold will not provide OPD and non-emergency services in any hospitals from 8 am to 4 pm on Wednesday. The Emergency services will not be interrupted in any of the establishments, the JPD clarified.

“While we became utterly awestruck to note today that after the directive of Court-monitored CBI probe from the Calcutta High Court, the adjoining areas of crime scene and place of offence at large has been tried to be disfigured and dismantled officially in the name of renovation in order to set up Doctors Rest Room at this very moment when multiple evidence is yet to be verified by the CBI team. Thus, our probable concern regarding the ulterior motive and malafide intent of the administration to tamper the evidence became almost firmly confirmed,” reads a press statement issued by the JPD on Tuesday evening.

In another development, the resident doctors, interns at RG Kar Medical College and other hospitals refused to withdraw their protest despite Health secretary NS Nigam’s appeal.

The widespread agitation by junior doctors has crippled state healthcare services for the fifth day on Tuesday, with the functioning of even emergency and outdoor departments coming to a halt in most state-run hospitals.

Meanwhile, the agitating doctors at Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH) who had put up a lock on the entry gate of the administrative building to prevent Prof (Dr) Sandip Ghosh’s entry to his office said that they would not only resist this appointment but also demanded that he be kept out of all administrative positions for the remaining period of his service tenure.

The health department in an order on Monday said that Ghosh who was earlier the Principal of RG Kar would be acting as the Principal of CNMCH. Incidentally, Ghosh sought a 15-day leave which the state health department accepted on Tuesday.