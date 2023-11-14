Joynagar: Trinamool leader shot dead by miscreants

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader of Joynagar in South 24-Parganas was shot dead by a group of miscreants early on Monday morning while he was going to a local mosque to offer prayers.



While the attackers were fleeing, local residents reportedly caught one of them. The captured person, allegedly a CPI(M) worker, got lynched by the mob. After the incident, a violent mob vandalised and set several houses on fire in a village which is about five kilometer from the incident spot.

Sources said, on Monday around 5 pm, Saifuddin Laskar, member of the Bamangachhi Panchayat, was going to the local mosque to offer prayers. Laskar, who was the party’s area president, was shot by one of the miscreants from close range. As soon as he fell on the ground, bleeding profusely, the miscreants tried to flee using three motorcycles on which they arrived at the spot. One of the riders lost control and fell on the road. Though the rider managed to flee, the pillion rider was caught and lynched by a mob.

Saifuddin’s father, Iliyas Laskar, alleged that CPI(M) workers have murdered his son and someone from his neighbourhood tipped off the attackers about the movement of his son.

A group of people visited Doluakhaki village where several CPI(M) workers live and vandalised several houses. About 20 houses were set on fire as well. It is also alleged that children and women were also assaulted by the Trinamool Congress workers and supporters. However, TMC leadership claimed that the vandalism is a public outrage resulting from the murder of the local “helpful and popular person”.

A large contingent of police was deployed in both the places. Superintendent of Police (SP), Baruipur Police District, Palash Chandra Dhali also rushed to the spot. Later, Additional Director General (ADG), South Bengal, Siddh Nath Gupta along with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Presidency Range, Akash Magharia went to the spot and took stock of the situation. Gupta was seen giving some directions to the SP as well.

He said: “The investigation is in its early stage. A few mobile phones were found. We are taking help from the CID. One person has been detained.”

Meanwhile, firefighters alleged that when they arrived at the Doluakhali village to douse the flames, the violent mob obstructed the fire tenders and did not let the vehicles move for several hours.