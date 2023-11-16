Joynagar TMC leader’s murder: Two arrested

Kolkata: Two accused in the Joynagar Trinamool Congress (TMC) murder case, including a local CPI(M) leader were arrested on Thursday from Ranaghat in Nadia.



According to sources, the accused duo — Anisur Laskar, CPI(M) leader and Kamaluddin — were absconding since Saifuddin was killed. In the complaint lodged by Saifuddin’s family, Anisur was named. To nab the culptits, an 11-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the Additional Superintendent of Police, (Zonal) of Baruipur Police District was formed.

On Thursday cops came to know that Anisur was moving towards Ranaghat from his hideout. SP of Baruipur Police District, Palash Chandra Dhali said that they contacted the Ranaghat Police requesting them to intercept the car Anisur was travelling in while a team of Baruipur Police started from South 24-Parganas. Accordingly, Anisur’s car was intercepted in Ranaghat. Kamaluddin was also travelling with him. Both were arrested and taken to Baruipur. The SP said: “We have held two persons in connection the case. They are being interrogated.”

Police suspect that Anisur is the mastermind of the Saifuddin murder case.