Joynagar: Scuffle breaks out between police & Left party workers

Kolkata: Situation in Joynagar area became tense again on Sunday after a team from the Left Front tried to reach Doluakhaki village where several houses were vandalised and set on fire.



On Sunday, Left Front workers using the banner of the Leftist women wing tried to reach Doluakhaki with garments and food for those who lost their homes in the attack.

However, the police stopped the Left team at Gudamer Haat area citing law and order situation may deteriorate if they went there. When party workers tried to move forward, violating the directions of the cops, a scuffle broke out between them.

Later, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Baruipur, Atish Biswas said: “Only villagers are allowed to enter the village. No outsiders are being allowed at Doluakhaki due to law and order reasons.”

It may be mentioned that on November 13, local Trinamool Congress leader Saifuddin Laskar was shot dead by a few miscreants. After a few hours of the incident, several villages in Doluakhaki were vandalised and set on fire.