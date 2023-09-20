Joynagar: Illegal arms factory busted, 1 held

Cops of Baruipur Police District (PD) unearthed an illegal arms factory operating from inside a house for the past few months.

Police have arrested the owner of the house identified as Rahamatullah Sheikh who was running the said arms factory.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off, cops of Joynagar and Bakultala Police Station along with the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Baruipur PD reportedly approached Rahamatullah posing as customers.

Initially, cops met Rahamatullah at a place in Joynagar. Later they were taken to his house located in the bordering area of Joynagar and Bakultala Police Station area.

When the police were certain that he was involved in arms dealing, they revealed their identity and detained him. During a search of the house, cops from a room found eight single-shot pistols, and two pipe guns along with several components like wooden butts, nails etc needed to manufacture arms.

Palash Chandra Dhali, SP of Baruipur PD said: “We have arrested a person and started a probe. In the course of the investigation, we will try to find out the others involved in this racket. We will also try to ascertain from where he got training.”