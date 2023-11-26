Joynagar: Firhad Hakim visits family of murdered Trinamool Congress worker

Kolkata: State Cabinet minister Firhad Hakim on Sunday visited the residence of the deceased Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in Joynagar who was shot dead by bike-borne assailants on November 13.



Hakim interacted with the family of the deceased worker Saifuddin Laskar who was shot dead when he was on his way to a local mosque.

Till now three persons have been arrested by the police. An enraged mob set fire to 20 houses of CPI(M) workers, alleging that the Left party was behind the murder of the TMC leader.

After the meeting with the family, Hakim addressed a public meeting there where he lashed out at CPI(M) and the BJP for allegedly colluding and attacking TMC workers. He told the gathering that CPI(M) should not be trusted as it has become synonymous with BJP. He also assured party workers that TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee is with them and will always extend her support to them.

He said that Saifuddin was an efficient worker of the party who always thought about helping people and worked for the development of the area. Hakim alleged that the Left party was scared of Saifuddin’s popularity and feared that they may not have any grounding in the area if

he lived.

He said the family of the deceased has demanded justice. “I have assured them of justice. TMC will not let the murderers get away,” he remarked. He also alleged that it was CPI(M) workers who had vandalised the houses in the area after the incident.