Joynagar: Civic volunteer found dead

Kolkata: The body of a civic volunteer was found near his home in Joynagar of South 24-Parganas on Friday morning.



According to sources, Ujjwal Haldar (34) of Khatsara at Dakshin Barasat in Joynagar is a civic volunteer who was posted at Joynagar Police Station (PS).

He used to drive an auto rickshaw during his

free time. Early on Friday morning, Haldar left home with his auto rickshaw. Around 7 am, local residents spotted Haldar lying unconscious on the roadside near his home.

His auto rickshaw was also found a few metres away. He was rushed to a local hospital where Haldar was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, Joynagar PS was informed about the civic volunteer’s death. Cops recovered the body and sent it for autopsy.

An inquiry into the incident has begun. Also, cops are checking whether Haldar had any personal issues with anybody.

This apart, cops are further checking whether any enmity developed with any person while performing his duty.