Joymalya Bagchi sworn-in as SC judge

Kolkata: Justice Joymalya Bagchi was sworn in as a judge of the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday.

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna administered the oath to Justice Bagchi at a full court ceremony held in the first court. The SC Collegium recommended Justice Bagchi for elevation on March 6.

The Collegium also took into consideration that, at present, the Bench of the Supreme Court is represented by only one Judge from the High Court at Calcutta.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi stands at Sl. No. 11 in the combined all-India seniority of High Court Judges, including Chief Justices.

With the appointment of Justice Bagchi, the Supreme Court has one vacancy remaining out of a strength of 34 judges. Justice Joymalya Bagchi was appointed as a judge of the High Court at Calcutta on June 27, 2011 and transferred to the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on January 4, 2021.

He was repatriated to the Calcutta High Court on November 8, 2021 and has been functioning there since then. He has served as a judge of the High Court for more than 13 years.