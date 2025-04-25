Jorasanko: Youth hacked to death by friends

Kolkata: Tension spread in Jorasanko area after a youth was hacked to death by his friends late on Wednesday night. Though police were able to arrest one of the two accused, the other one is still absconding.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Faisal Fahim, aged about 19 years, was consuming liquor along with two accused identified as Md. Nawed and Md. Rashid alias Chotu in Madan Mohan Burman Street on Wednesday night around 2 am. While having a chat, an altercation started between Faisal and the accused duo over some minor issues. It is alleged that the duo threatened the deceased that they will teach a lesson and if needed, they will kill him too.

When Faisal challenged the duo, suddenly Nawed picked up an empty glass-made liquor bottle and broke it. After that, he stabbed Faisal in his neck with a broken portion of the liquor bottle. Hearing Faisal screaming, some local residents came out and saw him lying on the ground bleeding profusely. He was immediately rushed to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) where he was declared brought dead.

After the police were informed, cops went to the hospital and started an inquiry. Later, Faisal’s mother arrived and identified her son. Following necessary procedure, she lodged a complaint at the Jorasanko Police Station. During the search, police on Thursday morning arrested Nawed. Search is on to nab Rashid. Mpost